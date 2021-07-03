Midtown Tunnel to temporarily close overnight Monday for testing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday afternoon, Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) announced several upcoming overnight closures to the Midtown Tunnel.

According to ERC, the closures will allow crews to close and test the tide gates in preparation for any impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa. The closures will be in partnership with VDOT.

Drivers can expect the tunnel to be closed during the following times:

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Monday, July 5 from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Monday, July 5 from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Tuesday, July 6 from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.