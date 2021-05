MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Middlesex County are looking for help locating a missing teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Maya Hope Kelly has been missing since 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. She is 5 foot 2 inches with red hair and blue eyes.

She was last wearing blue shorts, a gray/white Nike jacket and a solid white tennis shoes.

If you recognize her or know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-758-2779.