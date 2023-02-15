PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Wednesday, Feb. 15, is the last day residents can donate school supplies to support teachers and students in Hampton Roads.

The Mercy Drops Dream Center in Portsmouth started collecting school supplies in January, however, school staff say they usually run out at the end of the holidays.

The past few years have been a rollercoaster for both teachers and students. From in-person instruction to virtual instruction to hybrid instruction and back again – adjusting to the new normals of education has added to the already larger-than-life stressors educators, and students encounter daily.

This is the fourth year for the School Supply Drive.

A list of much-needed supplies includes:

Calculators

Wide Rule Paper

Pens

Pencils

Pencil Sharpeners

Pencil Pouches

Glue Sticks and Bottles⁣

Crayons⁣

Folders

3 Ring Binders

One-Subject Notebooks

Residents can swing by any of the following churches or businesses during the listed times or by the Mercy Drops Dream Center Campus (504 Mclean St. Portsmouth, VA, 23703):

Mercy Drops Dream Center Campus (504 McLean Street, Portsmouth): Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Portsmouth First Friends Church (5307 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth): Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Liberty Live Church – HarborView Campus (7025 Harbor View Blvd #115, Suffolk): Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sunday: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

OVM Financial, Powered by Annie-Mac Home Morgage (5040 Corporate Woods Drive, Suite 101, Virginia Beach): Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Keller Williams Elite 757 (3207 Churchland Blvd, Chesapeake): Monday-Friday: 9: a.m. – 5 p.m.

