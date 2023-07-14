PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia-based humanitarian aid organization Mercy Chefs will head to Little Rock, Arkansas to help local families in the area.

Hundreds of grocery boxes will be distributed Friday at the New Life Church in Little Rock as a part of the nonprofit’s Send Hope Home program.

The grocery boxes they will provide will include all of the necessary kitchen staples, including fresh produce that can make up to 20 meals.

“Our goal with Send Hope Home is to bring families together around their kitchen tables, lower grocery bills and provide opportunities to enjoy a hot meal with loved ones,” said Mercy Chefs CEO and founder Gary LeBlanc.

Mercy Chefs’ most recent outreach in Little Rock was providing relief after the tornado that affected the area this spring.

Want to help?

To help support Mercy Chefs in its current relief efforts, please visit the program’s website.