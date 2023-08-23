PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A brand new mental health facility in Portsmouth was only open for nine days before it was broken into and trashed. Life’s Journey on 3300 High St. just had its grand opening on Aug. 14.

When staff came to work Wednesday morning, they found broken glass and the facility a mess.

Surveillance video recorded in and around the center shows a man walking around the outside of the building then, that same man, in the lobby after breaking a front window.

“We’re still figuring out how he got through, but it was completely smashed all the way out,” said program administrator Braxton Beaty.

When Beaty walked into the facility Wednesday, he found a security camera pulled out of the wall, ceiling tiles missing, broken and missing décor and a shattered office window.

“He attempted to go through that window, but wasn’t successful,” Beaty said. “It’s slightly disappointing because we are here to help the community, but really we have no idea why, why even this act.”

Beaty said in the nine days since the center’s grand opening, they’ve provided mental health services to 14 people. The Portsmouth center is the third Life’s Journey facility to open in Hampton Roads with offices in Hampton and Norfolk.

“We are here to help this community, so it does hurt us a bit that we had this experience, but we’re going to grow from it,” Beaty said.

Beaty said his team plans to up their security, and hopes that someone recognizes the man who broke in.

“We want to do the best that we can do for our community,” Beaty said.

Portsmouth police are investigating the break in.