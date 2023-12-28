HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the holiday season. You see bright lights, beautiful decorations and people having family fun, but this season isn’t so magical for some.

“It’s not fun or enjoyable or pleasant for those that are challenges that are going through struggles and are hurting,” Mark Hayes, LCSW and Team Lead at the VB Strong Center, said.

Hayes said the holidays can bring feelings of grief from losing someone special or even the stress of the financial burden that can ruin the holiday spirit.

“Each holiday brings different feelings and emotions. Some people may have had a traumatic event happen around Christmas. Christmas will never be the same,” he said.

Those are emotions Hayes said are okay, but he said it’s not healthy to suppress your feelings and emotions.

“The first thing is acknowledging our feelings,” Hayes said.

Next, he said to look to a therapist for help or lean on a trusted family member.

Hayes said it’s important to get outside, too.

“Staying home or staying isolated is the worst thing someone can do for themselves,” Hayes said.

He said that could be just a walk in nature or hanging with friends.

He also acknowledges the delicate balance not to overwhelm yourself.

“Set boundaries and limit yourself. You can’t be everywhere all the time and sometimes you might not feel it,” Hayes said.

He said this is a reminder that we don’t know what people are going through, so check up on one another.

“There is things we can do. We can be considerate of others. Be observant of others,” Hayes said.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness has created a guide with more resources.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the NAMI Hotline. The number is 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) and there are free mental health information available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255.