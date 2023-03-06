HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health is continuing to respond to the outbreak of the meningococcal disease in eastern Virginia.

According to a press release, since June of 2022, there have been 12 cases of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) serogroup Y in eastern Virginia, this is double the cases notified by the VDH in September of 2022.

Case-patients are all residents of Hampton Roads and most are Black or African American adults between 30-60 years of age. According to VDH, none of the case-patients is fully vaccinated for serogroup Y.

Most case-patients have presented with symptoms of IMD meningococcemia, including fever, chills, nausea, and vomiting.

Three patients have died from complications associated with the disease, indicating the outbreak strain may have a higher fatality rate than commonly observed in serogroup Y cases.

This strain is believed to be circulating more widely, both in Virginia and other states.