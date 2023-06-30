HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. This is a topic that affects many, whether facing memory loss, facing illness, or providing care.

In this Community Chat, Host Sarah Goode spoke with Vickie Armstrong, DNP from Riverside Neurology Specialists about memory care. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

Armstrong has both professional and personal experience with memory care. She has specialized in this area, and her mother had dementia, something she said helps her work.

She explained the types of memory loss. There is a range, normal aging memory loss, mild cognitive impairment and dementia.

Alzheimer’s can also cause memory loss, but that is due to disease. According to the Alzheimer’s Assocation, “Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life, while Alzheimer’s is a specific disease.”

She offers the example of misplacing car keys.

“It’s OK to forget your car keys,” Armstrong said, “but it’s not OK to forget where your car is. It’s degrees.”

Armstrong offered functional descriptions of the spectrum of memory loss.

Normal aging loss: As you age your brain actually shrinks. Because of that you can notice changes in memory. Perhaps you have to think harder about things. Or, when learning something new, it may take longer. Daily function is not impacted at all, and no one notices.

Mild cognitive memory loss: This can be forgetting details of a conversation, asking questions repeatedly. You can take care of yourself, but people do notice you are forgetful.

Dementia: Memory loss is significant enough that you need assistance taking care of yourself, belongings and daily tasks.

These explain what it may look like, but what is important, said Armstrong, is why it’s happening.

Diagnosing memory loss and understanding why it is occurring is crucial. This may allow for possible treatments to help or stabilize memory.

Armstrong said visiting a doctor is key when you notice a change in memory. Medical professionals can find out why. Some causes could be alcohol-related, Alzheimer’s, stroke, depression or vitamin deficiencies.

Who should visit the doctor? Armstrong said “it’s important for people with any concern of their memory to talk to your primary care provider and get a screening done.”

For people who are aging or experiencing memory loss, socializing is still important for cognitive health.

Armstrong said socialization is really important for older adults. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people who were socially isolated saw a cognitive decline she said they did not expect.

Some suggestions from Armstrong included continuing hobbies, even with support, finding ways to exercise, and using virtual communication if people have less mobility. She said it is not about someone’s level of performance, rather being both physically and mentally active.

“We tell people it’s more about the process and not the product,” Armstrong said. “If you’re visiting with someone that has a memory problem, you know playing a game of cards is not about who’s winning or losing. It’s just about matching the color, matching the symbol, or just spending time and conversing with a person living with dementia.”

Staying social is also helpful for those as you age to maintain your memory and brain health longer.

“Staying socially active is really important,” Armstrong said, “and, you know, many people are working past retirement age, and it helps people to keep socially stimulated and active.”

Memory loss does not only affect the person living with it, but also the caregivers, families and friends.

Armstrong offered advice for how to support caregivers:

Make a list of how people can help you. That way when someone asks, you know what would be the most meaningful.

Connect with organizations, like the Alzheimer’s Association, or other local options.

Join support groups. It’s important to find people who are in similar positions. It can also be a place to find the best advice, from those in the same shoes.

Watch the full community chat to find out more about how you can support loved ones, help caregivers, and understand what memory loss is.