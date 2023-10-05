CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake community continues to mourn the death of an 8-year-old boy.

On Tuesday afternoon, Forrest Hooper was killed after a driver hit him and sped off.

Forrest Hooper (Photo provided by family member)

Now, a memorial is displayed near the spot where he died. It’s in front of Hickory Towing on Battlefield Boulevard South.

“It says ‘In loving memory of Forrest Hooper,’ just so people can remember him, stop by, say a prayer, leave some flowers, whichever you’d like, just in support of this family that’s going through such a tragedy,” said Ilah Tobin.

Tobin is a crossing guard for Chesapeake schools.

She woke up early for work to make sure younger students got to school safely. While she was doing that, she kept Forrest at the top of her mind.

“I kept thinking about him and how safely all us crossing guards get our children across to and from school with their parents and always looking out for them, and when somebody’s not willing to stop you step in front of the car to stop them,” Tobin said.

Following her shift, she brought a sign, three candles, and yellow flowers to the memorial.

“He’s just a little angel in heaven now and I just wanted to do something for him, just community coming together,” Tobin said.

Before she added her mementos, there were candles that formed a heart, with flowers inside. There were also balloons with Micky and Minny Mouse and Paw Patrol.

Tobin hopes Forrest gets justice.

“Please come forward and turn yourself. And just be the bigger person. Admit you made a mistake. It was an accident or whatever happened. Come forward and turn yourself in and give this family comfort that they know who did this,” he said.

Hickory Towing and other local business have pooled together to offer a more than $59,000 reward for information on the hit-and-run driver.