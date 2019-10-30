Meetings next month ask for feedback on living, working near military installations

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission is hoping to hear from residents about their experiences living or working near military installations in Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

The commission will host three public meetings in November as part of a joint land use study, the commission announced in a news release.

Nov. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Bide-A-Wee Golf Course Pavilion 1, Bide-A-Wee Drive in Portsmouth

Nov. 14 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West in Portsmouth

Nov. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Major Hillard Library, 824 Old George Washington Hwy N. in Chesapeake

All the meetings are the same, just at different times for the public’s convenience.

The land use study is a cooperative process between Chesapeake, Portsmouth, the Commonwealth of Virginia and several area U.S. Navy installations. The study aims to help create a long-term plan between the military and and local communities to protect the quality of life in those areas.

The study covers factors such as the Navy installations’ impacts on traffic, stormwater management, waterway management, land use conflicts and residential, commercial, and industrial encroachment.

It also looks at how storm surges and nuisance flooding can impact critical Navy operations by preventing access or damaging local infrastructure.

“We’re looking to hear from the public with their ideas and concerns,” said, Ben McFarlane, senior regional planner at the HRPDC and project manager for the land use study. “We’ll take those comments and incorporate them as we continue to conduct our analysis.”

Involved Navy installations include Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads – Portsmouth Annex; Navy Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk (FLCN), Craney Island Fuel Depot; Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY); and NNSY-associated properties including St. Juliens Creek Annex, South Gate Annex, Scott Center Annex, the Village at New Gosport, and Stanley Court.

For more information, visit the project website.