Meeting with faith & community leaders being held to discuss distribution clinics

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Faith and community leaders across Hampton Roads have been meeting weekly to help vaccinate the community.

On Tuesday, the “Get Out the Vaccine” virtual event will hold two meetings to help inform community and faith leaders on efforts for the vaccine distribution clinics in Hampton Roads.

Specials guests at today’s meeting includes Curtis Brown, Director and State Coordinator for VA Dept. of Emergency Management and Ms. Princess Ousley, President and CEO -Elite Business Strategies.

The meeting first meeting with faith leaders starts at 10 a.m. To register, click on this link.

The second meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. with community leaders and you can click on this link to register.