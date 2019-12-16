Medical Examiner: Deadly burns from incident involving 82-year-old woman were accidental

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The cause of death for an 82-year-old woman has been determined after she was found badly burned in late December.

According to dispatchers, Martha Shea, 82, was located in the backyard of a home on Kerr Drive shortly after 8 on Sunday night.

Officials say they found Martha Shea lying in the backyard, badly burned, but still conscious and alert.

She was flown by Nightingale to the hospital, where she later died, say Virginia Beach Firefighters.

Donna Price with the Medical Examiner’s Office says the manner of death was accidental. She adds that the cause of death was due to complications of thermal burn.

