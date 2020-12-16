Mayors across Hampton Roads endorse Terry McAuliffe for Governor

MCLEAN, Va. (WAVY) – Mayors across the Hampton Roads region endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor on Wednesday.

The mayors include Kenny Alexander of Norfolk, McKinley Price of Newport News, Donnie Tuck of Hampton, and Mayor-Elect Shannon Glover of Portsmouth.

McAuliffe launched his campaign last week citing a vision for education, COVID recovery, and building a more equitable Virginia.

In a press release, McAuliffe said he has released big, bold plans to strengthen Virginia’s education system by increasing teacher pay and addressing inequities in education and help secure Virginia’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to create a more equitable future.

“Cities across the Commonwealth have faced the brunt of this pandemic: our businesses have been reduced, our hospitals have been filled, and our workers have been laid off. We need a governor who will continue to oversee our recovery by thinking big and acting boldly, and that’s why I am proudly endorsing Terry McAuliffe to be our next governor” said Mayor Kenny Alexander of Norfolk.

“After this pandemic is under control and we begin our recovery process, families in Newport News are still going to need a strong partner in the governor’s office who is ready to go big and lift all Virginians up. We need Terry McAuliffe as our next governor,” said Mayor McKinley Price of Newport News.

“The only way to address the inequities that have held back Black and Brown communities for generations is to think big and be bold in our approach. We have an opportunity right now to rebuild a better Virginia, and we must choose the leader with the vision and experience to do just that. That leader is Terry McAuliffe,” said Mayor Donnie Tuck of Hampton.

“Our next governor must have a clear plan to address disparities in our society head-on and unify our communities. From education to economic prosperity, Terry McAuliffe has shown his big and bold vision will center around bringing down the inequities that Virginians have faced for far too long,” said Mayor-Elect Shannon Glover of Portsmouth.

“It’s an honor to have the support of Mayors Kenny Alexander, McKinley Price, Donnie Tuck, and Mayor-Elect Shannon Glover. These mayors have faced some of the biggest challenges this year, but they have taken bold action to keep their cities and communities safe and support their recovery,” said Terry McAuliffe.

As governor, McAuliffe said he will champion initiatives to strengthen the K12 education system and ensure all Virginia students have access to a world-class education.

He wants to increase teacher pay and get salaries above the national average for the first time in Virginia history.

McAuliffe said he plan also includes, “building on the strong efforts of Governor Northam and his administration to create an equitable post-COVID economy by taking bold and decisive action to create jobs, protect workers, invest in mental health services, and rebuild Virginia’s thriving network of small businesses, particularly Black and Brown-owned businesses.”

McAuliffe said he has helped bring businesses to Hampton Roads to help diversify the local economy after it was hard hit by sequestration, and bolster the region by widening I-64 to decongest both the Peninsula and the route between Richmond and the region.

To read more on Terry McAuliffe’s plan for Virginia, visit www.TerryMcAuliffe.com.

