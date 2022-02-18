Mayor to hold virtual town hall meeting on Buckroe parking and I-64 traffic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)- Mayor Donnie Tuck of Hampton will hold a town hall discussion on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will cover issues regarding city traffic jams around Interstate 64 and parking in the Buckroe Beach area, according to a Hampton city news release.

Some residents worry the proposed remedies could cause more issues, while others support the ideas.

The mayor wants to get more feedback as summer approaches because it’s the peak traffic time of the year. He will also take note of other issues as well during the question period of the meeting.

The city wants to run a two-month test to make the Mallory Street Bridge one-way going toward Phoebus from 3-6 p.m. on weekdays. This should prevent drivers from getting off the interstate and producing jams in Phoebus that regularly restrict people’s access to businesses and homes.

Some ideas are circulating about residential parking permits or pay-to-park spots in beach lots. Parking overflows often create issues for residents who need to access on-street parking, especially on holiday weekends and for Sunday concerts. Paid parking is being studied but has been ruled out for the summer coming up. The department of city parks anticipates running free trams from Jones Middle School’s parking lot on the weekends.

Check out the city’s Facebook page for a specific link to watch the forum on air on air Feb. 28.