Matthew Rushin released from prison after pardon by Northam

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Old Dominion University student with autism is out of prison after being pardoned last year by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed Matthew Rushin was officially released on Monday. Black Lives Matter 757 was there for his release.

Rushin was facing 10 years in prison after a crash on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach on Jan. 4, 2019, that left a couple from New York seriously injured after they were struck head-on. George Cusick suffered a severe brain injury and is expected to never fully recover.

Rushin pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 10 years. Prosecutors said he was suicidal and intentionally meant to cause the crash.

But Rushin’s mother Lavern said the crash wasn’t intentional, and he was forced to plead guilty because he feared going to trial.

Rushin’s release was “contingent upon Mr. Rushin agreeing to a number of strict requirements, including never possessing a firearm, not operating a vehicle, and never contacting the victims or their families.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.