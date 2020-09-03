Mathews will put Confederate statue up for referendum in 2021

OCALA, FL – AUGUST 19: A Confederate monument featuring a statue of a Confederate soldier is seen at the Ocala Veterans Park in the midst of a national controversy over whether Confederate symbols should be removed from public display on August 19, 2017 in Ocala, Florida. The issue is at the heart of a debate about race in America and a recent protest in Charlottesville, VA turned deadly as white-supremacists clashed with counter-demonstrators over a confederate statue. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents of Mathews County will be able to vote on the future of the county’s Confederate monument next year.

The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night for a referendum in the November 2021 election.

It comes a few weeks after the Mathews County School Board voted to change name of Lee-Jackson Elementary School, as communities across the commonwealth and country remove symbols honoring former Confederate soldiers.

Latest Posts: