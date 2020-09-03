Mathews will put Confederate statue up for referendum in 2021

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents of Mathews County will be able to vote on the future of the county’s Confederate monument next year.
The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night for a referendum in the November 2021 election.
It comes a few weeks after the Mathews County School Board voted to change name of Lee-Jackson Elementary School, as communities across the commonwealth and country remove symbols honoring former Confederate soldiers.
