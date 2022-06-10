MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man who authorities say killed both his parents with a knife in Mathews County was taken into custody in Lynchburg on Thursday just before midnight.

Major J.T. Williams with the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office says Jonathan Thomas Moore is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a knife in the commission of a felony.

Authorities originally were notified on Wednesday, after Jonathan Moore and his parents Adam and Melissa had not been seen since Monday.

Jonathan Moore

After deputies determined Adam Moore’s vehicle was missing from their home on White Point Lane in the New Point area, they went inside the home and discovered the bodies of Adam and Melissa in the master bedroom. Both had multiple lacerations.

Williams says investigators had information that Jonathan Moore had left the area in his father’s 2015 Ford F-150, and the truck was found late Thursday night in Lynchburg. Moore was taken into custody without incident at 11:47 p.m.

He’s been held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. No other information has been released by authorities at this time in the case.