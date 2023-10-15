MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a school bus crash.

The crash happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 14 and Buckley Hill Road in Mathews County.

Police say, the Mathews County School bus was transporting about 26 children when the driver of the bus failed to stop at the intersection and ran into a four foot ditch.

Two of the children were taken to Walter Reed Medical Center in Gloucester for non life-threatening injuries, police say.

The children on the bus range in age from 14 to 17. The school district notified all the parents and arranged transportation the other students who remained on the bus.

According to VSP neither speed or alcohol were contributing factors.

This crash is still under investigation and charges are pending at this time, police say.