MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Mathews County has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars after pleading guilty to killing both his parents with a knife.

Jonathan Thomas Moore pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony back in October.

During his sentencing hearing Wednesday, he received 50 years for the first-degree murder charge. For the stabbing charge, he received five years.

The charges stem from an incident in early June 2022 after deputies say Moore and his parents, Adam and Melissa, could not be seen.

When deputies went inside their home on West Point Lane in the New Point area, they discovered the bodies of Adam and Melissa in the master bedroom with multiple lacerations. Moore was taken into custody without incident later that day.