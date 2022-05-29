CARDINAL, Va. (WAVY) — A 37-year-old man is dead after a Saturday afternoon single-vehicle accident on the middle peninsula.

State police say the crash happened on North River Road around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. That is south of Cardinal Road in Mathews County.

The victim, later identified as 34-year-old Jason Haczewski, was driving southbound on North River Road when he ran off the road and hit a tree. He was partially ejected from his 1999 Ford Ranger.

Haczewski was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Investigators are working to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor.