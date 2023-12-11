MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester man was charged with two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and felony breaking and entering, according to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 8, the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Stanley Gwynn, 64, after a month-long investigation. Deputies say they received multiple complaints from tenants of a Mathews apartment complex in November.

The tenants reported a maintenance worker illegally entering apartments, making sexual advances and groping women over the course of several months.

Gwynn was released on a $3,000 secured bond and is pending a hearing in the Mathews County General District Court.

Anyone with additional information related to these incidents should contact Investigator Hargis with the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office at 804-725-7177.