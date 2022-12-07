MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The controversial confederate monument in Mathews County will remain on public property for the time being.

The latest comes after Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting ended with no vote regarding the monument’s future. Officials say they want to continue reviewing the proposal.

If approved, the monument and the land it stands on could move to a private group.

Back in June, the Board of Supervisors doubled down regarding the issues of confederate monuments, taking steps to give county property two Confederate organizations.