MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A five-month long drug investigation by the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictments of five people engaged in the distribution of narcotics.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Logan Brent Cannon, 38, of Mathews was arrested for felony distribution of a schedule I/II drug and manufacture and or distribute an imitation schedule I/II drug after being indicted by a grand jury. He is currently being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.

On the same day, Thomas Ray Tilley, 46, of Hallieford was arrested by Gloucester County authorities on three counts of felony distribution of a schedule I/II drug after being indicted by the grand jury. He is currently being held without bond at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

A few days later, on Friday Nov. 24, Melinda Nicole Thomas, 37, and Anthony Grenier, 40, both of Mathews were arrested.

Thomas was charged with two counts of felony distribution of a schedule I/II drug after being indicted by the grand jury.

Grenier was also charged with one count of felony Distribution of a Schedule I/II drug after being indicted by the grand jury.

Both Thomas and Grenier are being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, Joanna Marie Ferreris, 39, of Mathews was arrested by Gloucester County authorities for felony Distribution of a schedule I/II drug and felony possession of a schedule I/II drug after being indicted by the grand jury. Ferreris is being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.