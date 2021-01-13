Mathews County man arrested by FBI after Capitol riot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Another Hampton Roads local was arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots after authorities say he stormed the Capitol during last Wednesday’s insurrection.

The FBI arrested Doug Sweet on Wednesday and charged him with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol ground and unlawful entry to restricted grounds.

Sweet was one of two people from Mathews County that U.S. Capitol Police said they had charged. The other was Cindy Fitchett, 59, of Cobbs Creek. Fitchett was charged with unlawful entry and is in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Sweet was one of two men arrested Wednesday by the FBI in Hampton Roads. The other, Robert Keith Packer, was spotted at the Capitol wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt. He’s charged with charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Neither Sweet nor Fitchett were immediately available for comment last week when contacted by 10 On Your Side, but Sweet’s mother, 89-year-old Nancy Sweet, said her son is “a good person” and “loves his country.”

“I just think he’s under the spell of Trump … “he’s misled everybody.”

Packer was due in court at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.