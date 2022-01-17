Martin Luther King Jr. Day events being held in Hampton Roads

American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. (1929 – 1968) addresses a meeting in Chicago, Illinois, 27th May 1966. (Photo by Jeff Kamen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There are several events going on in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

There’s a food drive in Newport News, volunteering and community-building in Hampton and more. The Hampton NAACP will also kick off a campaign to help two men who were recently pardoned by former Governor Ralph Northam — one which was sentenced to 1,823 years in prison.

Here’s the list of local events:

Online

  • Hampton Roads native Pharrell Williams spoke during an online community leaders awards event hosted by the Urban League of Hampton Roads. You can watch the full event here.

Peninsula

Southside

  • The Bob Danbridge MLK Basketball Challenge will be held at Echols Hall at Norfolk State University from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Admission is $10 and masks are required. For more information, click here.

North Carolina

Look for more coverage of MLK Day coming up later today. Government services, including courts, the DMV and Postal Service are all closed for the holiday. You can see the full list of local closures here.

