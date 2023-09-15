SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Canadian-based manufacturer is investing $22.8 million to open up a U.S. facility in Hampton Roads.

Automatic Coating Ltd., which specializes in custom powder, liquid, and corrosion coating, will create 50 new jobs in Suffolk in the process, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced.

The company is contracted by the U.S. Navy to do corrosion coating on multiple components, including water tight doors, louvers, hatches, and scuttles.

“I am proud that another international company has selected the Commonwealth as home to its first U.S. operation, again reinforcing the strategic advantages a Virginia location offers,” Youngkin said. “Hampton Roads boasts a robust workforce that includes a high veteran and exiting military population to supply Automatic Coating with a pipeline of talent to serve its contracts with the U.S. Navy, strengthening the region’s reputation as a hub for innovation in defense.”

The expansion means Automatic Coating can also go beyond existing Navy contracts, with new industrial and commercial customers, Youngkin’s office says.

“Automatic Coating Limited is pleased to announce the expansion of our company with the opening of Automatic Coating Limited U.S.A. This is the next step in the evolution of our company and will deliver a local and made-in-America presence to our patented Tidal Coat system. This will assist the U.S. Navy in their North Star 75 project and will save the Navy millions of dollars in cost avoidance and extended life cycle of parts,” said Jocelyn Bamford, CEO of Automatic Coating Limited U.S.A. “We could not have found a better support in the Hampton Roads Alliance, the City of Suffolk, and the State of Virginia. We look forward to being an integral part of community and contributing to job growth and prosperity in the region.”

Youngkin’s office says Virginia successfully competed against Florida for the project, with Youngkin approving a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help the City of Suffolk with procurement.