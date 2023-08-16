NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they’re now investigating a man’s death as a homicide after an autopsy.

The medical examiner ruled on Tuesday that 55-year-old Gary Joe Robinson was killed, but police didn’t share how in a press release Wednesday morning. Robinson was found unresponsive in a yard on Amelia Street in the Huntersville area on Sunday around 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details in the case have been shared at this time and there’s no suspect information available.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.