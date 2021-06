VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Police are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found Monday in a retention pond behind Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach.

Police had few details as of 2:40 p.m. but said the call reporting the body came in at 11:42 a.m.

The body was taken to the medical examiner for identification and to determine the cause of death.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.