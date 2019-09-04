Mandatory evacuation issued for Langley Air Force Base residents ahead of Dorian

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Air Force has issued a mandatory evacuation for Langley Air Force Base residents whose low-lying housing is at risk of flooding and other hazardous conditions due to Hurricane Dorian.

The evacuation order posted Wednesday afternoon says all residents in “Lighter-Than-Air” and “Heavier-Than-Air” housing and lodging must evacuate to the nearest “safe” location by 5 p.m. Thursday.

“The safety of our Airmen and families of Joint Base Langley-Eustis is of utmost importance for the command team and we know this evacuation may be difficult on families,” said 633rd Air Base Wing commander Clinton Ross. “Our team has been working hard to gather all our base resources to help assist in this evacuation as needed.”

The flooding and possible storm surge from Dorian is expected to affect the Hampton Roads area late Thursday into Friday.

Ross says liberal leave is being authorized starting Sept. 5, pending approval by supervisors and DoD civilians at Langley will be authorized administrative leave starting Friday, when Dorian is expected to impact Hampton Roads the greatest.

Daily evacuation entitlements include transportation to the safe haven location, and lodging and meal expenses. For more details on the per diem entitlements, Langley asks for residents to check with their command’s evacuation order.

No evacuation ordered has been issued for Fort Eustis at this time.

For updates, Langley asks residents to follow them on Facebook and Twitter.