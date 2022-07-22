NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — People who work in the Newport News Seafood Industrial Park near the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel are used to seeing a bunch of sea critters, but got a special surprise on Friday.

A manatee was spotted Friday morning swimming inside the harbor. WAVY viewer Tony Bates with Red Line Dyno sent in a couple of videos.

The Newport News Seafood Industrial Park said the Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response team was called to make sure the manatee wasn’t hurt and to see if it needed to be herded out of the area.

While manatees are typically found in warmer waters such as Florida’s, they do sometimes move up the East Coast. The aquarium asked people to keep their distance after several were spotted last August in Virginia Beach.

WAVY has contacted the aquarium to see how the manatee is doing and waiting to hear back.