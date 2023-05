CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 73-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing in Chesapeake.

Police say William Fellion has been missing since about 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, and was last seen in the Greenbrier area near Kempsville Road and Butts Station Road.

Anyone with information on Sellion’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757)-382-6161.