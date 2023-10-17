NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man who prosecutors say tried to buy more than 50 kilograms of cocaine from undercover authorities at a New Kent County rest stop has pleaded guilty.

The Department of Justice announced that 26-year-old Jose Arellano-Rodriguez, of Durham, North Carolina, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted possession of more than five kilograms of cocaine.

Prosecutors say Arellano-Rodriguez was arrested by DEA agents back on August 2 after he brought $90,000 to the rest stop to pay for what he thought was 50-plus kilos of cocaine.

He now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison when he’s sentenced on February 20, 2024.