NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man will serve three years and eight months in prison after he was caught driving a stolen truck in Norfolk earlier this year.

26-year-old Da’quan Kentrell Cherry was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court on Friday, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Cherry was detained by police back on Jan. 15 after police got an automated notice from their FLOCK camera system that the truck, a 2004 Toyota Tundra that was reported stolen from the Estabrook area, was being driven near East Brambleton Avenue.

Officers followed the truck into Chesapeake, where Cherry drove into an apartment complex parking lot. He then jumped out of the driver’s seat and fled on foot as the truck rolled into a tree. He later pleaded guilty to a felony charge of receiving stolen goods on June 6.

Cherry had multiple previous felony convictions, prosecutors say, including grand theft auto and grand larceny, which led to the commonwealth requesting a sentence on the high-end of sentencing guidelines.

Everett A. Martin Jr., who had accepted Cherry’s guilty plea, sentenced him with the recommendation that Cherry complete three years of post-release supervision.

“We have held Mr. Cherry accountable for stealing this victim’s car. Thank you to the Norfolk Police for their hard work and for once again using the FLOCK camera system to make a prompt and targeted arrest,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “But the best medicine is prevention, and as citizens we all must do our part to prevent auto theft: Lock your car. Do not leave your car running unattended. Take your keys. Do not leave valuables visible. And do not leave your gun in your car.”