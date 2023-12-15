VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The sentencing has now been decided in two separate cases for one man on Dec. 15. WAVY-TV 10 has been following the cases of Gary Morton for over a year now.

Morton, the man convicted of first-degree murder after killing Marie Covington, will now spend the rest of his life behind bars. His sentencing came into the newsroom announcing over 106 total years in prison. At least 98 years were as a result of the murder of Covington, and the additional years were given for a separate strangulation case that he was convicted of back in July.

Morton had pleaded guilty to concealing a dead body, back on Oct. 10, in the Covington case, but was still convicted on additional charges including: first-degree murder, use of a firearm, attempted malicious wounding, abduction by force, threat or intimidation, as well as additional charges.

Covington’s brother, Jeffery, commented on the effects Covington’s death has had on the her children.

“Just to see my nieces and nephews without her, and just to be thrust into this, I don’t want to say adulthood, but parenting at such a young age because they have to — that’s devastating,” Jeffery said. “But they’re doing an amazing job at it.”

The death of Covington came as a result of a shooting back on Aug. 17 after Morton had abducted her from her Virginia Beach home and dumped her body in a trashcan on Galt Street after she was murdered. Covington was a mother of four.

Following the sentencing, Covington’s daughter, Carla, said that her mother was a generous woman, and that her family was happy with the sentence given to Morton.

“My mom was involved in everything she could possibly be involved in,” Carla said. “She did everything she could to make everyone happy. She would give you the clothes off her back. It’s not much consolation, but we are very happy to know that that monster will never see the light of day again.”

Morton was on bail from the July strangulation conviction when he murdered Covington.

In previous coverage, Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi credits the testimonies of witnesses to the successful conviction of Morton in Covington’s death. Covington’s own daughters testified in the case that they heard Morton tell their mother he “could kill her and no one would ever find out.”

Morton was taken into custody following a high-speed chase just days after the shooting.

“Gary Morton committed serious crimes that called for a serious sanction, and that is why he will now serve a sentence of over 106 years,” Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi said, in response to the sentencing. “My heart goes out to Mr. Morton’s victims — living and dead — and my appreciation goes out to the witnesses and surviving victims for their testimony and to the Norfolk Police for their work in helping us hold Mr. Morton accountable. I will keep the victims and their families in my thoughts as they continue on their journey of healing from Mr. Morton’s crimes.”

10 On Your Side’s Ashely Knight is at the court house to get more insight and reactions to this sentencing.