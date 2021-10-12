Man who fired gun in Virginia Beach arrested with help from newly expanded ShotSpotter tech, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Technology that helps police find the location of gunshots was recently expanded to other areas of Virginia Beach after first being rolled out this summer at the Oceanfront.

On October 9, police say that expanded reach helped them arrest a man who fired a gun in a residential area in the Western Bayside area.

In a press release, police said they responded to the 400 block of Cottage Way just after 4:30 a.m. after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter. The technology uses a sensor system that detects the sound of gunfire and uses GPS technology to pinpoint its exact location.

The investigation led to the arrest of Yousef Errais, a 45-year-old from Virginia Beach. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Yousef Errais

Virginia Beach is the second city in Hampton Roads to install ShotSpotter. It was installed in Newport News in 2019.