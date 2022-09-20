YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A man who assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her was eventually arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Yorktown Motor Lodge, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says.

The 42-year-old woman reported the assault on Saturday morning, after she said she’d been assaulted the night before by 40-year-old William Henry Smith, an acquaintance, at the motor lodge on Route 17.

The sheriff’s office says the victim had noticeable facial injuries, and she said Smith also made threats to kill her and threatened her with a gun, wouldn’t allow her to leave the room, and attempted to smother her.

Warrants were obtained for Smith on charges of abduction, brandishing a firearm, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

William Henry Smith

Smith eventually returned to the motor lodge, his last known address, around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday. After deputies made multiple attempts to get Smith to come out, their emergency response team eventually made entry and took Smith into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.