VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of killing three people close to him earlier this year in Virginia Beach and Norfolk faced a judge for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, where new details in the case were shared during testimony, including that Cola Beale IV admitted to tying up his girlfriend to a bed before killing her and that he stole up to $20,000 from the safe of another victim.

Beale has already admitted to authorities and to WAVY in a jailhouse interview that he shot and killed all three victims, including his girlfriend, 31-year-old Czavi’er Hill, back in late March. The other victims were Clifton Baxter, who was a father figure for Beale and helped raise him, and his cousin Downing McLean, who was close with Beale, the victim’s sister said.

A detective who testified Wednesday said that Beale shared how he poured bleach on Hill’s dog the night she was killed.

After Hill said “don’t hurt the dog, he’s done nothing wrong,” Beale shot her, the detective said. Beale then lit her house on fire.

Beale also admitted to stealing between $15,000 to $20,000 in Baxter’s safe the day he killed him, saying he felt as if he deserved it.

A recurring theme in the case is that Beale has shown no remorse and he says he just wants to die after everything that’s happened.

The Virginia Beach district court judge certified the case to a grand jury and Beale’s trial is expected to begin in September. However that could be pushed back.