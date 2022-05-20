GATES COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Gates County man went over 100 mph during a chase on Thursday before eventually crashing on Middle Swamp Road, authorities say.

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to stop Dashaun Lamont Eure for going more than 20 mph over the speed limit, but he refused and accelerated to over 100 mph.

Dashaun Lamont Eure

He eventually crashed on Middle Swamp Road and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says he was also in possession of a fully-loaded semi-automatic AK-47-style pistol and “drug paraphernalia.”

The gun that deputies say was on Eure (Courtesy of Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

He was charged with felony flee to elude and other charges are pending. He’s being held at Albermarle District Jail.