HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is looking to identify the suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred on Oct. 20.

Courtesy: Hampton Police Division

At around 8:30 p.m., police were called in reference to a robbery in the 1st block of Hampton Club Drive.

The investigation revealed that the victim, an adult woman, was at the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM when she was approached by the suspect, police said. The suspect showed a gun, and entered her car while demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the location on foot, southbound, toward the Hampton Club apartment complex, police said.

Courtesy: Hampton Police Division

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 40–50, police said. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black jacket, light blue jeans and black Jordan shoes with white markings.