Man wanted in connection with breaking into food mart in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with breaking into a local food mart.

Deputies say on Dec. 6 the person broke into Glenn’s Food Mart located in the 14000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.

The subject allegedly forced his way into the business through the front door around 3 a.m. and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies say the same person is suspected of being involved in several other business break-ins throughout the county.





(Courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GCSO at 804-693-3890 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.