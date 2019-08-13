Man wanted for rape of child in Tennessee caused Gloucester County crash, State Police say

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in Tennessee on multiple charges, including two counts of rape of a child, was arrested Tuesday after a crash on Route 17 in Gloucester County.

According to Virginia State Police, Stacey Paul Dyer was driving a Toyota RAV4 south on Route 17 just after 5 a.m. when he crossed into the northbound lanes, striking a Freightliner tractor-trailer. Troopers say the driver of the tractor-trailer tried to swerve out of the way, but Dyer’s RAV4 struck the truck’s cab.

Dyer and the driver of the truck both had non life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say Dyer was wanted on eight charges in Tennessee: 2 counts of rape of a child, 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery, violation of probation, no insurance, driving revoked and felony failure to appear.

He was also charged with obstruction of justice, giving false information, reckless driving, no valid operators license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following the Gloucester crash. State Police say the obstruction charge came after Dyer tried to give troopers different names and Social Security numbers.

The crash involving Dyer was one of two Tuesday morning on Route 17. The other happened just after 8 a.m. about a mile and a half south of Route 33. A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries following that crash.