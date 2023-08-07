This handgun was detected by TSA officers at a Norfolk International Airport security checkpoint on August 4. (Courtesy of TSA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Arizona man tried to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight at Norfolk International Airport last week, the Transportation Security Administration says.

The 9 mm gun was loaded with 10 bullets when it was found via X-ray at a security checkpoint on Friday.

“In this instance it appears that the traveler missed some crucial steps,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “He had his firearm in a hard-sided case, but the gun needed to be unloaded and the case locked. Then he needed to take it to the airline check-in counter to be transported in the belly of the plane, and not brought to the checkpoint. We mandate that travelers declare their firearms with the airline to be transported with checked baggage to ensure that there are no guns in the cabin of planes.”

The man was cited on a weapons charged by Norfolk police, and also faces a civil penalty of up to $15,000 for bringing a gun to a TSA checkpoint.

This is the 24th gun caught by the TSA so far this year at ORF, the second highest figure in the last eight years. 2022 had the highest with 27 confiscated guns.

You can read more about how to properly travel with a gun on the TSA’s website.