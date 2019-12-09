1  of  2
Man injured in Norfolk shooting Monday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was injured during a shooting incident in the 800 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene around 2 p.m.

The male victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

