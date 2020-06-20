Man sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting on Linster Street in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries Friday night after he was shot on Linster Street.
Police responded to the 2000 block of Linster Street for a report of a shooting around 11:10 p.m. Friday.
Police arrived to find the injured man. Medics then transported him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
Police have not released additional details.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
