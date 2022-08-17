PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in the shooting of a 2-year-old is due in Portsmouth Circuit Court for a bond hearing Wednesday morning. Al McNeil is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony.

The boy was shot in the head last Wednesday in a home at the 2800 block of Deep Creek Blvd. He died in a hospital on Saturday. McNeil later turned himself into police.

In the home, police found a gun and a bullet hole in the front door.

Court documents show that police believed the victim’s family would harm McNeil if he weren’t apprehended first.

McNeil gave authorities conflicting accounts of what led to the shooting of the child. The narrative from a document obtained by WAVY in Portsmouth Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court shows that McNeil said “the victim was inside and that he must of bumped the chair where the firearm (pistol) was, making it go off.”

However, police then wrote that McNeil went on to say, “the victim bumped him causing the firearm to go off once it hit the floor.”

The boy would have turned 3 years old this week.

Police are working to learn why the gun was fired. Court documents show a warrant request for evidence collection.

McNeil is set for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 12.