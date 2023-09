PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting the sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Avondale Road. When officers arrived on the scene the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics took the man to the hospital where he is being treated.

