Man stole World War II-era carbine from VB gun show, State Police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are now asking for the public’s help to find the man they say stole a World War II-era carbine back in 2018 during a gun show at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Sergeant Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police says a trooper and local authorities have been working on the case since the theft on February 4, 2018, but the man still hasn’t been identified.

Anaya says the elderly man pictured was seen on surveillance video taking the gun from a vendor’s table, and was helped by another man. The vendor was speaking with other customers at the time and later noticed the carbine was taken from the table.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Master Trooper C. Lans at 757-621-3732.