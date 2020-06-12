Man stole power tools from several Hampton Roads Lowe’s stores, VB police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole hundreds of dollars in power tools from several area Lowe’s last month.
On May 24, police say the man pictured took Dewalt 7 piece power tool kits valued at $769 each and quickly fled the stores. He was driving a silver, older model Toyota Camry 4-door sedan, possibly a 2006 model.
Both Virginia Beach stores were targeted, as well those in Chesapeake and Newport News.
Police ask anyone who might have information in the case to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (562-5887), use the P3 Tips app or visiti crimesolvers.com.