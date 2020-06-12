Man stole power tools from several Hampton Roads Lowe’s stores, VB police say

Police say this man stole hundreds of dollars in power tools from area Lowe’s stores on May 24.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole hundreds of dollars in power tools from several area Lowe’s last month.

On May 24, police say the man pictured took Dewalt 7 piece power tool kits valued at $769 each and quickly fled the stores. He was driving a silver, older model Toyota Camry 4-door sedan, possibly a 2006 model.

Police say this man stole hundreds of dollars in power tools from area Lowe’s stores on May 24.

Both Virginia Beach stores were targeted, as well those in Chesapeake and Newport News.

Police ask anyone who might have information in the case to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (562-5887), use the P3 Tips app or visiti crimesolvers.com.