NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is in custody after another man was stabbed just after midnight in the Ocean View area of Norfolk.

It happened at the Budget Inn on 4th View Street around 12:10 a.m., police say. Responding officers found the 38-year-old victim with a non life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Marcelles B. Bagby

Police say the preliminary investigation found the victim was involved in a physical fight with an acquaintance, 36-year-old Marcelles B. Bagby, when he was stabbed.

Bagby was taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding. He’s currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.