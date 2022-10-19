HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say.

It happened just before 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Chamberlin, just off Old Buckroe Road in the Phoebus area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say he was shot while walking in a parking lot, but at this time there’s no suspect information or other details.

Anyone with info to help police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.